Ex-Wisconsin legislator Tom Larson dies after cancer fight

Former state Rep. Tom Larson of Colfax has died, a year after he announced he would not seek re-election as he battled cancer. He was 69.
Larson died Saturday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer, according to Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. The Leader-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2m1gDf2 ) reports he had dealt with lung, prostate and kidney cancer since 2013.
The three-term Republican lawmaker was a licensed electrician. He was first elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2010 and re-elected in 2012 and 2014. Last year he announced he would not seek a fourth-term in 2016.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls Larson "a kind, humble and religious man who was universally liked and respected."
Saturday marked the 50th wedding anniversary for Larson and his wife, Mary. The couple had three children.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Comments