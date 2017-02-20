Connecticut revisits 1976 repeal of motorcycle helmet law

The problem of distracted driving has prompted Connecticut legislators to revisit whether the state should once again require all motorcyclists to wear protective helmets.
Connecticut previously had such a helmet law on the books, but that was repealed in 1976.
In 1989, the General Assembly passed what's considered a "partial helmet law," which requires anyone under the age of 18 to wear a helmet, whether they are a driver or passenger.
Rep. Rep. Antonio Guerrera, a Democrat and the Transportation Committee co-chairman, says he's become concerned for the safety of motorcyclists because of so many people texting while driving.
But motorcycle enthusiasts argue that motorcycle deaths and serious injuries have actually declined since 1982, when a rider education program was enacted.
The bill's fate is uncertain.
