Bill aims to require background checks for certain gun sales

1:29 Atwater teen impresses with singing voice Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:22 Bitcoin Believers

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam