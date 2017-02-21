US Supreme Court rejects Arkansas' 9 death row challengers

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by Arkansas inmates to stop their executions over claims that their deaths would be "intolerably painful."
The nine inmates asked the justices to review an Arkansas Supreme Court decision upholding a law that keeps the source of the lethal injection drugs secret. Justices on Tuesday handed down decisions in the Arkansas case, plus a number of other death row cases nationwide.
The Arkansas attorney general's office said it was reviewing the decision.
Arkansas has not executed an inmate since 2005 because of legal challenges and the difficulty of obtaining execution drugs. A batch of one of Arkansas' execution drugs expired New Year's Day and an agency spokesman said Tuesday it had not acquired additional doses of potassium chloride.
