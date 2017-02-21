National Politics

February 21, 2017 4:51 PM

Scottsdale man gets probation for false voter registration

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Authorities say a Scottsdale man has been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and 160 hours of community restitution for false voter registration.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Alan Faygenblat electronically filed a fraudulent voter registration application with the county Recorder's Office last September.

Faygenblat says he wanted to prove a point and show that the county's voter registration process is flawed.

Prosecutors say Faygenblat falsely claimed he was currently a citizen of the United States and was born in New York.

By providing false information, prosecutors say Faygenblat was able to obtain a voter registration card and posted the details of his actions on social media.

They say an investigation confirmed Faygenblat was not a United States citizen, but rather a legal resident from Israel.

