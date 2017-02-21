Town Hall held in Maryland's lone Republican's district

Constituents of Maryland's lone Republican in Congress took part in one of several town halls planned to provide information on the future of the Affordable Care Act.
About 180 people attended a town hall Tuesday night at Harford Community College. A spokeswoman for Citizens for Health Care says Rep. Andy Harris was invited to the event, but he did not attend.
Harris, a physician who represents Maryland's 1st Congressional District, held a virtual town hall last week and plans more. Harris said he will hold in-person town hall meetings after a plan to replace the ACC is put forward.
Tuesday night's town hall included presentations on how the ACA works now, what a repeal and replacement night look like, and how changes to the ACA might affect employer-based plans.
