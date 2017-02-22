National Politics

February 22, 2017 6:41 PM

Investigators: Man shot by Commerce City police fired first

The Associated Press
DENVER

Authorities say an armed man wearing ballistic body armor was shot during a confrontation with Commerce City police.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/zR2hDO ) 44-year-old Isaac Lesperance-Torres was shot Tuesday morning after running from police, who were trying to arrest him on outstanding criminal warrants.

Police say he was hiding in a stairwell and threatening to kill himself when they saw that he had a gun. Lesperance-Torres opened fire, and officers shot him twice in the leg.

He is being held on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

Lesperance-Torres has a long criminal record in Colorado, including arrests for fraud, forgery and prohibited use of a weapon. Booking documents do not indicate if he has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Turlock's Almond Tree Restaurant goes up in flames

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos