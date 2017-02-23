Sen. Schumer awards Badge of Bravery to Troy police officer

Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer has awarded a Troy police officer a Congressional Badge of Bravery for heroism in the line of duty.
Schumer presented the award to Officer Joshua Comitale at a ceremony Thursday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
Comitale was wounded in both legs during a shootout with a suspect in an attempted carjacking in August 2015. Comitale opened fired after a fellow officer was shot in the shoulder.
Schumer says Comitale went "above and beyond the call of duty to prevent a horrible situation from getting even worse."
Schumer promised police officers across the state to fight any national attempts to cut law enforcement funding.
The badge is one of just 15 awarded nationwide for acts of bravery during 2015.
