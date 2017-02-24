Gov. mulls barring Nevada agencies from arresting immigrants

Gov. Brian Sandoval is considering whether Nevada needs a directive similar to Washington state's barring state agencies from arresting certain immigrants.
Spokeswoman Mari St. Martin said Friday that the Republican governor's office is reviewing what protections exist for people whose only crime is residing in the country illegally.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order Thursday saying state agencies with arrest powers cannot detain those people.
Across the country President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on the estimated 11 million immigrants in the country illegally have spread anxiety and led many people to brace for arrest .
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus wrote a letter to Nevada's governor Friday saying the state must act to ensure immigrants don't live in fear.
She urged Sandoval to follow Washington's lead.
