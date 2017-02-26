Are Iowa immigration, sanctuary cities bills needed?

Bills introduced in the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature this session purport to enforce immigration laws, but academics say some proposals are redundant and could face legal challenges.
The legislation comes amid a national spotlight on immigration. Since taking office, President Donald Trump has signed executive orders that would remove funding for so-called sanctuary cities and would restrict U.S. travel for refugees. State lawmakers around the country have responded with a range of bills.
In Iowa, legislation would include a sanctuary cities ban and added oversight on background checks of perspective employees. Another measure would impose legal language on the jurisdiction of Iowa courts regarding foreign law, a move some see as anti-Islam.
Mark Kende, director of the Constitutional Law Center at Drake University, said the legislative efforts are redundant in most cases because existing federal laws govern how Iowa should handle these issues. He said the bills, when combined, also send a nativism message.
"It's contrary to certain values that we think of as being basic to the fact that we're a very diverse nation with lots of immigrants," he said.
Republicans dispute any suggestion that Iowa isn't welcoming to immigrants, instead emphasizing that the measures ensure rules are followed.
"We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to accommodate immigrants. That's what Iowa is all about," said House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake. "But we want to do things that are following the law."
The sanctuary cities bill has received the most attention, after dozens protested at the Capitol in early February over the issue.
There's no official definition for a sanctuary city, but David Cook-Martin, a sociology professor and immigration expert at Grinnell College, said many people incorrectly believe communities with the loose label are breaking immigration laws. Instead, most are simply ensuring that immigrants recognize their judicial rights, Cook-Martin said.
No city or county in Iowa is formally recognized as a sanctuary community, though Iowa City officials have agreed to limit the city's involvement in enforcing immigration law and the Des Moines school board has approved a process for responding to federal immigration requests that includes reviews by the superintendent and legal counsel.
Cook-Martin noted the sanctuary bill in Iowa doesn't include clear penalties, though other states like Texas and Utah are considering that route.
"What that shows is that indeed this is kind of an ideological statement," he said. "Otherwise, why are we doing this? Why are we saying, 'No you're prohibited,' if there's actually no penalty, when any good bill that's trying to avoid something will provide either incentives or very strong disincentives to your behavior."
Another proposal would ensure employers don't knowingly hire people who are in the country illegally, requiring certain businesses to use an online system to verify an applicant's background. Hiring requirements related to immigration are already in place in Iowa and other states.
Kende and Cook-Martin said the bill could open Iowa up to lawsuits. They pointed to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2012 that emphasized the federal government's role in deciding immigration laws.
An estimated 40,000 Iowa residents were in the country without legal permission in 2014, according to the nonpartisan Pew Research Center.
The third bill would prevent the application of foreign laws in Iowa courts. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa has said the bill mirrors anti-Sharia legislation considered in other states, though Sharia law is not directly referenced in the legislation. An ACLU representative also pointed out that the bill could have a negative impact on international doctrines, and invalidate legal documents executed in other countries.
There are also legal issues over the Legislature telling the judicial branch how to interpret the law, Kende said.
Rep. Ralph Watts, R-Adel and the lead sponsor of the bill, spoke in support of the measure when it was approved out of a subcommittee this month.
"We're entering into a different type of culture in our country," he said. "We have many people coming in from all parts of the world and I'm not objecting to that at all. But along with those people they bring their own cultures into our country and I think the essence of the greatness of our America is assimilation under the Constitution."
Michael Adato is a 17-year-old high school senior who spoke in opposition to the legislation on added background checks when it advanced out of subcommittee Wednesday. He later criticized all the related legislation, which he said creates an anti-immigrant attitude in the state.
"Those bills simply hurt immigrants at a time when we should be helping them give back to our community and our country," he said.
