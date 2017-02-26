Senators to take weeklong winter break

The New Hampshire Senate is taking a weeklong work break.
The 24-member chamber is holding no public hearings or votes on legislation this coming week. It's typical for legislators to take a break partway through the session, and the House will have its own break during a later week.
There will be no shortage of work when senators return. Senators are scheduled to vote the following week on several bills related to election law, behavioral health programs and tax credit initiatives. The public will be invited to testify in hearings on dozens of other bills.
