National Politics

February 26, 2017 8:27 AM

Ex-Nashville mayor Karl Dean to run for Tennessee governor

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Former Nashville mayor Karl Dean says he's decided to run for governor of Tennessee in 2018.

Dean is the first Democrat to enter the governor's race. The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2mjOxz5 ) reports he plans to file paperwork on Monday to appoint a campaign manager that would allow him to begin fundraising.

The 61-year-old Dean was Nashville's mayor from 2007 to 2015.

No Democrat has been elected to statewide office in Tennessee since 2006. Dean says his candidacy "will be the hardest thig that I have every done."

Other Democrats who are weighing runs to success term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam are state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh and real estate developer Bill Freeman.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Brigham Young University Folk Dance Ensemble teaches free workshop in Merced

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos