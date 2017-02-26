National Politics

February 26, 2017 9:51 AM

Drive-by shooter targets Dallas police substation

The Associated Press
DALLAS

No has been injured after someone in a vehicle driving by a Dallas police substation opened fire with a gun, leaving the building with bullet damage.

Dallas police say an officer parked in front of the South Central Patrol Substation about 10 miles south of downtown Dallas saw muzzle flashes but couldn't see the vehicle that was driving past just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple rounds were fired at the building.

Police spokesman Carlose Almeida says investigators have been at the scene collecting evidence. The shooter would face a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Brigham Young University Folk Dance Ensemble teaches free workshop in Merced

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos