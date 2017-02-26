National Politics

February 26, 2017 11:06 AM

Mother of slain Arkansas teen urges judge to reverse ruling

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A Little Rock woman whose son was killed by a police officer who was later fired and charged with manslaughter wants a federal judge to reconsider a ruling dismissing the city and a former police chief from her wrongful death lawsuit.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2loag4J ) Sylvia Perkins, mother of 15-year-old Bobby Moore, says the Jan. 27 ruling did not seem to adequately address documents she filed in the case.

U.S. District Judge Brian Miller dismissed the city of Little Rock and retired city police chief Stuart Thomas, leaving former officer Josh Hastings as the sole defendant.

Bobby Moore was shot and killed by Hastings about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 12, 2012, in a parking lot outside and apartment building. Hastings was tried twice but never convicted on a manslaughter charge.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Brigham Young University Folk Dance Ensemble teaches free workshop in Merced

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos