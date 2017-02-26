Police fatally shoot man suspected of making threats in Utah

Authorities say a man suspected of threatening to "blow up" a hazardous waste disposal facility southwest of Salt Lake City was fatally shot by police on Sunday.
Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer says a sheriff's deputy and a Utah Highway Patrol officer responded to the facility around 6:45 a.m. after reports of a man who was threatening to blow up propane tanks.
Wimmer said the man, who hasn't been identified, had a gun when an officer and deputy confronted him. They fired and the suspect crawled underneath a car, where he was later found dead. It's unclear whether the man fired at police.
Wimmer says the bomb squad didn't find any explosives and the area was cleared.
The Utah County Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting. The officer and deputy are on standard leave.
Comments