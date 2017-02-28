Ex-doctor facing prison for explicit pics of 15-year-old

A former physician who lost his medical license over a sex-for-pills case in 2002 now faces federal prison for trying to obtain explicit cellphone pictures of a 15-year-old girl.
Sixty-one-year-old Robert Franzino faces a likely sentence of six-and-a-half years. Prosecutors and his attorney have agreed on the punishment, but a federal judge in Pittsburgh must still approve that when Franzino is sentenced Tuesday.
Franzino was arrested by state authorities in March on charges he set up a sexual encounter with the 15-year-old. Federal prosecutors took over the case and charged him with enticing the girl into an underage sexual relationship, which carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.
Defense attorney Stanton Levenson says Franzino agreed to plead guilty to the lesser related charge in November to avoid a potentially longer sentence.
