National Politics

February 28, 2017 5:17 AM

Ex-doctor facing prison for explicit pics of 15-year-old

By JOE MANDAK Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

A former physician who lost his medical license over a sex-for-pills case in 2002 now faces federal prison for trying to obtain explicit cellphone pictures of a 15-year-old girl.

Sixty-one-year-old Robert Franzino faces a likely sentence of six-and-a-half years. Prosecutors and his attorney have agreed on the punishment, but a federal judge in Pittsburgh must still approve that when Franzino is sentenced Tuesday.

Franzino was arrested by state authorities in March on charges he set up a sexual encounter with the 15-year-old. Federal prosecutors took over the case and charged him with enticing the girl into an underage sexual relationship, which carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

Defense attorney Stanton Levenson says Franzino agreed to plead guilty to the lesser related charge in November to avoid a potentially longer sentence.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UC Merced rallies past Benedictine

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos