Sheriff's deputy killed in 1-car on-duty crash in Catskills

State police say a sheriff's deputy for an upstate New York county has died in a one-car on-duty crash on a road in the Catskills.
Troopers say they responded shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a crash on Route 23 in the Greene County town of Ashland, on the northern boundary of the Catskill Park 40 miles southwest of Albany.
Police say 26-year-old Deputy Kevin Haverly was driving his marked sheriff's vehicle west on the road when he left the roadway and hit a telephone pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say their investigation into the crash is continuing.
Comments