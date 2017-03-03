Oregon deputy charged with harassment fired

A central Oregon deputy who grabbed a woman's arm after a fender-bender crash in December has been fired.
The Bulletin reports (https://goo.gl/vhOujN) 40-year-old Bradley Wright was fired recently after the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office completed an internal investigation of the incident.
Sheriff Shane Nelson says a review of the criminal and internal investigations showed that Wright's conduct violated office policies including ethics and professional standards; general conduct and personal conduct.
District Attorney John Hummel charged Wright with harassment but dropped the charge in February when Hummel announced Wright had completed a program which involved community service.
Prosecutors say Wright was off-duty when the crash occurred Dec. 24 outside a Bend Fred Meyer.
When the drivers left their vehicles to assess damage, Wright allegedly caused bruising by aggressively grabbing the 67-year-old woman's arm.
