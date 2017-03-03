Police: Woman killed inside Rochester liquor store

Police in Rochester say they're investigating the killing of a woman whose body was found inside a liquor store in the city.
Police officials say officers responded to a call around 5 p.m. Thursday reporting a possible robbery at Char's South Ave. Wine and Liquor. When officers arrived they found a woman in her 40s on the floor inside.
Officials say the woman had suffered trauma to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police haven't said how she was killed or if the woman was an employee at the store.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
