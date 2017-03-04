Small town led by comedian tries to recover from 'lost year'

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like Pause

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:48 Merced firefighter video shows response to Cyclist trapped under truck

2:01 Merced Students Shine at Science Fair

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:23 Vatican official speaks about Pope Francis' views on immigration

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines