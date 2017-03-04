Attorney with criminal record to serve as special prosecutor

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:48 Merced firefighter video shows response to Cyclist trapped under truck

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:01 Merced Students Shine at Science Fair

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California