Senate to hold hearing on election law changes

Members of the public can weigh in this week on a bill encompassing several election law changes.
Republican Sen. Regina Birdsell is the prime sponsor of legislation that's up for a hearing Tuesday in Concord.
Her final legislation hasn't been publicly released yet. But WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mQOCWT) it will add requirements for voters to prove New Hampshire is their "domicile," defined as the place they consider to be their home, depending on when they register to vote. Republicans say the state must tighten its voting laws to ensure only people who actually live in New Hampshire are voting here. The state allows people to register to vote on Election Day.
Proof of domicile could include evidence that a person has purchased a home, registered a car or attends a university.
Comments