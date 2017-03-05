Georgia implodes well-known building in Atlanta

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal was an onlooker for an implosion of an Atlanta building often known as the "White Ice Cube."
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2msIIil ) reports the Georgia Archives building was imploded around 7 a.m. Sunday. A 5-year-old living with sickle cell anemia pulled the plunger to cue the implosion of the 14-story marble building located a block south of the state Capitol.
The state archives agency moved into the building in 1965. But in 1993, engineers found that the building was sinking — a result of ground water in the area and the construction of an interstate nearby. The archives agency moved in 2003 to Morrow, Georgia.
The state plans to use the old site for a new building estimated to cost more than $110 million for the Georgia Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
