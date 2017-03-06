More than 600 attend King's forum on Supreme Court nominee

More than 600 concerned Mainers attended a public forum arranged by Sen. Angus King regarding the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mMtSDP ) 57 people spoke at the first two-hour session the independent senator hosted Sunday on the Portland campus of the University of Southern Maine.
King agreed to stay for a second session after it became clear that two hours was not enough time. In total, 77 people offered their opinions on President Trump's nomination over the course of four hours.
King met with the conservative judge last week to better understand his philosophy and temperament. The senator hasn't decided whether he will back Gorsuch's nomination.
Maine's Republican Party chairman has urged King to support an up-or-down vote for Gorsuch.
