GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur to hold in-person town hall

New Jersey Republican U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur is set to hold an in-person town hall meeting after earlier sticking with telephone meetings.
MacArthur is set to hold the meeting Monday night at a volunteer fire hall in Ocean County. The meeting comes as Republicans in Congress discuss how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
MacArthur, whose district includes parts of Ocean and Burlington counties, voted against a measure aimed at paving the way for the Republican-led Congress to repeal the health care law.
He has said he prefers a more careful rather than quick approach to dealing with the law.
The meeting comes as Republicans across the country have been hearing from constituents as well as organized protesters at town hall meetings.
