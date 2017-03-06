The Latest: Senate confirms Cooper's first Cabinet secretary

The Latest on the North Carolina Senate considering a confirmation vote on one of Gov. Roy Cooper's Cabinet secretaries (all times local):
7:55 p.m.
North Carolina legislators have confirmed a member of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's Cabinet for the first time, although the legal weight of the action remains unclear.
The Republican-controlled Senate voted unanimously Monday night to give its formal approval of Cooper's military and veterans affairs secretary — former state Rep. Larry Hall. The action ends a process delayed by court rulings, then accelerated by a Senate subpoena demanding Hall before a committee.
Cooper has sued legislative leaders to overturn a December law subjecting his Cabinet to Senate confirmation. A three-judge panel will hear arguments Tuesday whether to throw out the law or Cooper's lawsuit. But the judges previously said confirmation votes were OK unless senators voted to reject Hall.
Cooper has seven other Cabinet members yet to go through the same process.
1:35 a.m.
The North Carolina Senate looks ready to confirm a member of a governor's Cabinet for the first time in recent history, even as a legal fight over whether senators have that authority returns to court.
The Senate scheduled debate and a vote Monday evening on whether to back Gov. Roy Cooper's military and veterans' affairs secretary — former state Rep. Larry Hall.
Committees confirmed his nomination last week after Hall answered questions from senators.
Cooper has sued legislative leaders to overturn a December law subjecting his Cabinet members to formal Senate confirmation. Hall hadn't shown up before a committee three times because of the case but appeared last week when the Senate subpoenaed him.
There's a court hearing Tuesday on whether the law or Cooper's lawsuit should be thrown out.
