New Mexico lawmakers debate naming 'official state dance'

New Mexico Senate Democrats are debating a bill to name an official state dance despite a deadline to pass more pressing bills.
The Democratic-controlled Senate Rules Committee on Monday approved a measure to identify "La Marcha de los Novios" as the state's official dance number.
The move comes as Democrats have faced criticism for focusing on superficial bills and memorials while ignoring proposals ranging from ethics reforms to reining in the payday loan industry.
New Mexico lawmakers also have taken up time during this 60-day session to discuss bills such as identifying the state's official "winter holiday song" and making the green chile cheeseburger the state's official burger.
The Legislature will adjourn at noon on March 18.
