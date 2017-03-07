Jury awards $1.5M to jilted police chief candidate

A federal jury has awarded $1.5 million in damages to a man who said in a lawsuit that his nomination to become police chief of Fitchburg was wrongfully withdrawn over unfounded allegations.
The verdict Monday said Scott Heagney was defamed by former Mayor Lisa Wong.
Heagney was nominated for chief in March 2014. But before a confirmation vote by the City Council, Wong pulled the nomination, saying Heagney failed to disclose his entire work experience and the existence of a sealed court case in which he was acquitted of assault and battery.
The allegations were contained in an anonymous letter.
Wong said the ruling was disappointing but she always did what was best of the city.
Current Mayor Stephen DiNatale, while expressing disappointment, said the city is reviewing its options.
Comments