Lawmakers weigh ban on contact between police, sex workers

Alaska lawmakers are considering making sexual contact between law enforcement officers and sex workers a crime.
Alaska Public Media reports (http://bit.ly/2lAfs9Q ) that currently, law enforcement officers can legally have sexual contact with people they are investigating for crimes, but Anchorage Rep. Matt Claman is sponsoring legislation to eliminate that grey area.
Claman says he proposed the bill after he saw a statewide survey that found that 90 percent of respondents did not know police could legally have intercourse with sex workers and do not think it should be legal.
Sex worker advocate Maxine Doogan says current state law only protects people in custody, not people under investigation.
An Alaska State Trooper spokesman says the department has a policy against sexual contact during investigations.
