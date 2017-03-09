National Politics

March 9, 2017 11:21 PM

House Democrat says he won't accept any more lobbyist money

The Associated Press
ROANOKE, Va.

A member of the Virginia General Assembly says he will no longer take campaign contributions from special interests or lobbyists.

The Roanoke Times reports (http://bit.ly/2mqYBF5 ) Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul announced this week his decision to forgo the lobbyist cash, saying the decision had been weighing on him for some time.

Rasoul said he also won't accept donations of more than $5,000 from individuals and businesses. He said he hopes the moves spurs campaign finance reform efforts. Virginia has one of the least restrictive campaign finance systems in the country, with virtually no limits on donations or how the money can be spent.

