Hearing for suspect in police chase that killed 3 postponed

A preliminary hearing for a Pennsylvania man charged with killing a family of three while leading police on a Thanksgiving Day chase has been postponed.
Friday's hearing for 22-year-old Demetrius Colelman has been moved to April 7 in Pittsburgh City Court.
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. says Coleman and a woman who owned his car had been selling heroin earlier that day before East McKeesport police stopped Coleman for a traffic violation. He allegedly sped away and crashed into another car in neighboring North Versailles (ver-SAYLS'), killing David Bianco, his fiancee, Kaylie Meininger, and her 2-year-old daughter, Annika.
Coleman faces charges of criminal homicide and a long list of traffic violations. He's represented by a county public defender whose policy is to not comment on criminal charges.
Comments