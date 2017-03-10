National Politics

Hearing for suspect in police chase that killed 3 postponed

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

A preliminary hearing for a Pennsylvania man charged with killing a family of three while leading police on a Thanksgiving Day chase has been postponed.

Friday's hearing for 22-year-old Demetrius Colelman has been moved to April 7 in Pittsburgh City Court.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. says Coleman and a woman who owned his car had been selling heroin earlier that day before East McKeesport police stopped Coleman for a traffic violation. He allegedly sped away and crashed into another car in neighboring North Versailles (ver-SAYLS'), killing David Bianco, his fiancee, Kaylie Meininger, and her 2-year-old daughter, Annika.

Coleman faces charges of criminal homicide and a long list of traffic violations. He's represented by a county public defender whose policy is to not comment on criminal charges.

