5 sites getting look for Salt Lake County homeless shelter

Officials in Utah say three sites in West Valley City and two locations in South Salt Lake are under consideration for a third Salt Lake County homeless shelter.
The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2lM5l1H ) that county officials posted the five locations on a website — www.homelessfacilitysite.org — that has a place for public comment.
State lawmakers this week approved about $10 million to pay for two new 200-bed homeless centers in Salt Lake City and a third in Salt Lake County that could have up to 300 beds.
The goal is reduce the number of people using Salt Lake City's overflowing downtown shelter.
Two open houses are scheduled next week to help a panel make a recommendation to a Homeless Coordinating Committee that's expected to pick a county site by March 30.
Comments