Woman has threat to Washington governor charge dismissed

A 42-year-old woman has had a charge that she threatened the governor of Washington dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The Bellingham Herald reports (https://goo.gl/EemkYV ) 42-year-old Deborah Lindor of Ferndale pleaded guilty Thursday to a related felony charge of possessing methamphetamine.
She was sentenced to 30 days in jail as recommended in the plea deal.
Charging papers say Lindor demanded to talk with the governor in a phone call in January, but a staffer told her that wasn't possible. Documents say Lindor replied she would shoot the governor the next time she saw him.
Washington State Patrol troopers traced the call through a number Lindor left with the governor's office.
When they spoke with her troopers say she had hypodermic needles, a glass pipe and a small bag of meth.
Comments