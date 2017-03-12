National Politics

March 12, 2017 6:19 AM

Teaching Trump: Should teachers offer up their own politics?

By CAROLYN THOMPSON Associated Press
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.

Teaching current events in the age of Donald Trump has become fraught with peril for some educators who have interjected their personal political beliefs into the classroom.

A New York City teacher was warned over a homework question critical of Trump. An Alabama district fielded complaints for a teacher's "Obama, you're fired!" caption under a Trump display. And video caught a Texas art teacher shooting a squirt gun at an image of Trump, and yelling, "die!"

Is it ever OK for teachers to offer up their viewpoints?

It's become a debate among educators at a time when students have become energized by classroom discussions of such hot-button issues as immigration and racial justice.

Education experts say teachers should be careful not to shape their students' beliefs for them.

