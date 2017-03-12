Kalamazoo development could include new courthouse

Kalamazoo leaders are working to come up with a plan to develop a deserted property on downtown's west end.
The span of four blocks known as Arcadia Commons West has sat nearly empty for two decades and is used mainly for parking.
Kalamazoo County is proposing to turn one of the blocks into a new courthouse, which county commissioners hope will spur wider development.
The plan calls for PlazaCorp to buy the four blocks in a land swap that will result in the county owning one for the potential courthouse. PlazaCorp will get to develop two blocks, as well as the existing nearby courthouse. Western Michigan University would own the fourth block.
Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dale Shugars says he's confident the project will result in more growth.
Comments