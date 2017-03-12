House committee takes up immigration bills

Rhode Island state legislators are debating proposed changes that could affect how the state reacts to President Donald Trump's promised immigration enforcement crackdown.
The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday is scheduled to consider several immigration-related proposals.
One would punish officials from so-called sanctuary cities, such as Providence, with criminal or civil penalties if they don't comply with federal deportation prerogatives. The proposal by North Providence Democratic Rep. Arthur Corvese has already led to protest. Two fellow Democrats took their names off it.
There's also a Republican-sponsored bill that would require sheriffs to check the immigration status of incarcerated people who appear in court and notify federal agents if they're in the country illegally.
And there's a bill sponsored by liberal Democrats to create standards limiting the detention of immigrants.
