Legislation designed to penalize North Carolina local governments that discourage their police from checking the immigration status of criminal suspects and others is back before a House committee.
The House judicial panel meeting Tuesday marks the third time the bill filed by several Republicans has been discussed this session.
Cities or counties determined by the Attorney General's Office to have "sanctuary" policies for immigrants unlawfully in the country would see money from several pots of taxes be withheld. A 2015 state law prohibited those policies.
Bill supporters argue more negative incentives are needed to prevent sanctuary policies. Advocates for immigrants have spoken out against the bill, which also would make it more difficult for criminal suspects unlawfully in the country to get out of jail on bond awaiting trial.
