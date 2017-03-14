Okmulgee police chief investigated after pursuit shooting

The Okmulgee police chief has been identified as the officer who shot a woman in the neck during a police pursuit.
The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2mG6PYk ) reports Police Chief Joe Prentice was identified Monday and is now on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting. It will be conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Scott Wood, Prentice's attorney, says his client fired at least six shots at a car driven by 31-year-old Michael David Sanchez, hitting one of the passengers, Amanda Morrow, Wednesday afternoon.
Morrow was flown to a Tulsa-area hospital, but her condition is unknown.
Wood alleges that Prentice "believed the suspect was using his vehicle as a deadly weapon."
Sanchez was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violating probation.
Special agents will submit a report to the district attorney once the investigation is finished.
