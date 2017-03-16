Response due in suit over Delaware courts political balance

A federal judge has granted Gov. John Carney more time to respond to a lawsuit challenging the requirement for political balance on Delaware's courts.
The judge agreed Wednesday to give Carney until Tuesday to respond to the lawsuit.
Attorney James Adams sued Carney last month over a provision in Delaware's constitution that mandates that judicial nominations and judgeships be split between the two major political parties.
Adams says selecting judges partially on political affiliation, and excluding members of minority parties, is unconstitutional. He claims that violates the freedom of political association guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
Adams, until recently a registered Democrat, says he has wanted to apply for judgeships in the past but knew it would have been futile because he was not of the required political party.
