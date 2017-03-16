City administrator fired in central Iowa community

The council in the central Iowa community of Eldora has fired the city administrator.
The council voted 3-2 Tuesday night to oust Bruce Bierma immediately. Mayor Bob Jeske says Bierma's contract allows him about three months of severance pay.
The reasons for Bierma's firing have not been disclosed. Jeske told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier (http://bit.ly/2ndrMN3 ) that issues had arisen that Jeske thinks were nothing out of the ordinary for anyone in Bierma's position.
Bierma had been Eldora city administrator since December 2014. Efforts to reach Bierma for comment were unsuccessful Thursday.
