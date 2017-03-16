Democrats seek to expedite billions for special-needs kids

Nevada Democrats are eager to expedite billions of dollars in extra state aid to public and charter schools for disabled, English-learning and low-income students.
Nevada is already scheduled to provide extra funding for special-needs kids in 2021.
But Democratic Sen. Mo Denis of Las Vegas says the needs of Nevada students can't wait.
His Senate Bill 178 would begin to introduce the additional funds in July and cost nearly $2 billion before the originally planned start date.
School officials from across Nevada said at a hearing Thursday they wish the proposal was more financially realistic.
Budget and revenue projections have come nowhere close to providing the funds needed to introduce the weighted formula earlier than planned.
The Nevada Department of Education estimates it would cost nearly $1.4 billion every two years after it's fully implemented.
