Town officials to begin inquiry into misconduct allegations

A New Hampshire town has voted to launch an inquiry into allegations of potential misconduct against two officials.
WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2nLqS79 ) that the Londonderry Town Council voted Thursday to begin the inquiry and to require that the men appear at a meeting on Monday night.
Vice Chairman Tom Freda read a statement that says the planning board was presented with allegations against the two members. The statement says the alleged misconduct happened during a public hearing before the board on March 8.
Officials haven't provided any details of the allegations.
