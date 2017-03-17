House Democrats criticize sexist bullying by some lawmakers

A Republican lawmaker has apologized for attempting to have a Democratic legislator thrown out of a committee, but Democrats say the incident shows a pattern of bullying and sexism in the Arizona House of Representatives.
Rep. Isela Blanc, of Tempe, said on Tuesday that Republican Rep. Bob Thorpe of Flagstaff threatened to call security to remove her from a hearing room. Thorpe apologized for his actions on Wednesday.
However, Democratic Minority Leader Rebecca Rios of Phoenix says Thorpe's behavior is just one of many outbursts with sexist undertones in which Republicans attempt to silence members of her caucus.
House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says he wants to continue discussions with Democrats about their complaints of sexism and bullying.
