Gianforte trust giving $1.1M to Billings housing project

The family foundation of Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte is donating $1.1 million to an affordable housing project in Billings which will bear the family's name.
The foundation's executive director, Catherine Koenen, toured the project site Thursday. She told the Billings Gazette the decision to donate was made in December, weeks before Gianforte joined the race to replace former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who stepped down to become interior secretary.
A faith-based non-profit group, Community Leadership & Development Inc., will use the money to renovate the city's old Labor Temple Hall and turn it into housing as well as meeting space. Work on the $3.3 million Gianforte Community Center is expected to start this summer and be finished in 2018.
The foundation also supported another project by the group about three years ago.
