March 17, 2017 9:23 PM

Perry holds town hall as others in Pennsylvania GOP avoid it

By MARC LEVY Associated Press
RED LION, Pa.

Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry will go before a jam-packed town hall in his southcentral Pennsylvania district as political debate boils with talk of President Donald Trump's fledgling agenda.

Saturday's town hall at the Red Lion Area Junior High School makes Perry the first Pennsylvania Republican member of Congress to hold a live town hall since Trump took office in January. The approximately 400-seat event is expected to be full.

The town hall comes as Trump seeks to freeze immigration by refugees and citizens of some predominantly Muslim nations, cut the budgets of 12 agencies and win support for House GOP legislation to undo President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

The third-term Perry is a member of the Freedom Caucus, a group of the most conservative House Republicans.

