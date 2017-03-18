National Politics

March 18, 2017 3:30 PM

Names of 2 cops involved in fatal St. Paul shooting released

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Authorities have identified two St. Paul police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a black man.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cordale Quinn Handy, of Waukegan, Illinois, died of multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday after police say they were called to a report of a violent domestic incident.

Authorities say Officers Mikko Norman and Nathaniel Younce fired their weapons after Handy pointed a handgun at them twice after they told him to drop it.

A third officer didn't see the shooting. All three are on standard administrative leave.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says video from a nearby building shows Handy with a handgun, but doesn't show the full incident. Video and other data will be released after the investigation's closed.

Witnesses have said that a woman screamed that Handy's gun wasn't loaded.

