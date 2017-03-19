Trial set Monday for 2 men shot by Olympia officer in 2015

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says Pause

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:03 New Beginnings for Merced County Animals prepares dogs and cats for trip to Washington state to be adopted