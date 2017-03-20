Westchester County bans flying drones near prison

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree

2:16 Fifth annual Soroptimist International of Los Banos conference

1:03 New Beginnings for Merced County Animals prepares dogs and cats for trip to Washington state to be adopted

1:02 Helping Merced Students to Dream, Achieve, and Succeed