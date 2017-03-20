Raimondo to push line-item veto, better campaign oversight

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she plans to propose a package of legislation that she says will promote good government, including a line-item veto and better oversight of campaign finance laws. She also says she's pushing to overhaul the system that allows the legislature to dole out grants.
The Democrat says in an op-ed in The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2mMWGZv ) that she'll call it the "Good Government Reform" package, and plans to roll it out this week.
Raimondo writes that the changes could help address political corruption.
It's unclear how much traction Raimondo's ideas will get in the General Assembly.
A spokesman for Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello tells The Providence Journal his primary focus is on eliminating the car tax.
