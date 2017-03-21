Portland council fails to approve school bond plan

Portland's City Council has failed to approve a proposal that would have allowed residents to vote on a $64 million school bond to fund school renovations.
Council members could not agree on a plan for voters to evaluate after a seven hour meeting Monday night. The bond would cover renovations for four of the city's elementary schools. Three plans were presented.
Many parents present at the meeting said they were in favor of the $64 million plan and were frustrated with the deadlock. Other residents voiced concerns over raising taxes to fund the bond.
A "Save Our Schools" rally at City Hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
